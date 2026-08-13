Evacuations, rescues underway in Franklin County, Indiana as floodwaters rise

METAMORA, Ind. — Rescue efforts began in Laurel, Indiana Thursday morning as floodwaters rose to chest-high levels in some parts of the town, according to the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said residents in Laurel are urged to evacuate and shelter at the community center; Jackson Street in Laurel is seriously flooded, with waters "currently chest deep," the fire department wrote on social media at 4:52 a.m.

Watch below to see conditions in Laurel early Thursday morning:

Valerie Breaking Flooding

Fire personnel are out in the town working to rescue anyone in need; anyone who needs assistance can call 911 or contact dispatch, the fire department said.

Other communities in southeast Indiana have also dealt with flooding, as rain continued to saturate the Tri-State for days in a row.

On Wednesday night, Metamora Volunteer Fire officials called for people in low-lying areas of Metamora, Cedar Grove, and other areas along the Whitewater River to evacuate as the National Weather Service predicted water levels to rise six feet above flood stage early Thursday morning.

Lt. Andrew Roberts said they had spent the day preparing to respond to water rescues on those who refused to heed the warning.

"If people are used to seeing the river coming up to their yard a little bit, you can expect it to go a lot further, even into their houses," he said.

WATCH: We monitor flood levels around the Whitewater River

Evacuation notice issued as Whitewater River rises in Franklin County

Simultaniously, the Friends of Franklin County Animal Shelter spent Wednesday evening evacuating the shelter and finding homes for nine puppies, 22 dogs, four kittens and five cats.

Franklin County Deputy Small Animal Control Officer Tereasa Lang said it isn't as simple as moving the animals to a different location. They have had to find foster homes for each of the animals in case they need to stay out of the shelter for days.

"If there's children or any kind of situation, we just want to make sure that the animals that we send out are going to be in the best situation, as well as the families, in the best situation," she said.

The flood stage was expected to peak at 2:00 a.m. at 23 feet and then slowly recede.

More storms, however, are expected in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and evening.