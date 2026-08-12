'That storm was a real eye-opener' | Mt. Orab homeowner’s carport ripped from ground by Tuesday’s storm

MT. ORAB, Ohio — Many residents across the Tri-State are cleaning up damage left behind by Tuesday’s storm, including people in Mt. Orab.

We saw several trees and power lines knocked down in the area, but resident Teresa Ward had some of the worst damage.

Tuesday’s storm was so severe, it ripped her carport out of the ground and blew it across her home and into her backyard.

Ward wasn’t home at the time, but said her daughter and grandkids were. She was on the phone with them when the storm came through.

“I’m on the phone with her, and she started screaming that my house was moving, and then the line went dead, and I was very worried,” Ward said.

WATCH: Ward showed us around her home and the severe damage left behind

Mt. Orab homeowner’s carport ripped from ground by Tuesday’s storm

Luckily, everyone in the house was safe.

When Ward got home, she said she was blown away by the damage.

Everything that was inside her carport, including furniture, was spread across her driveway and yard.

“It was organized in there,” Ward said. “It’s kind of a mess now.”

The roof of her home was also damaged by the storm.

Ward said some family members and neighbors helped her put a tarp over her roof to prevent water from getting into her home.

Ward’s other daughter, Makayla Slater, said she’s never seen storm damage that bad.

“That storm was a real eye-opener for a lot of people out here,” Slater said.

Ward said she knows the cleanup will likely be extensive.

However, she said she’s just grateful everyone in her house was safe.

“Things can be replaced, people can’t,” Ward said.