New pilot program gives high school students scholarships, direct path to HVAC careers

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — High school students are stepping into the HVAC lab at Southern Ohio Technical Institute for the first time ever.

The group is part of a new scholarship program funded by the Charles Shor Foundation.

Rajan Bradford, a senior at Aiken New Tech High School, said the HVAC training will help him advance his career.

"I was surprised and happy — I didn't think it was going to come to me, " Bradford said. "Opportunities like this don't come to a lot of people."

WATCH: Bradford and other students share their excitement for the program

Pilot program gives high school students scholarships, path to HVAC careers

Bradford already has hands-on experience in the trades.

"I do a lot of carpentry, working on new homes with my uncles," Bradford said.

Instructors say the class is more than just learning how to fix units — it's about building a direct pathway from high school to certifications and careers in skilled trades.

"We are an 85% job placement rate for all of our students, and we have a very good report with three- or four-dozen of the top HVAC companies in the Greater Cincinnati area," said Michael Tribbel, owner of Southern Ohio Technical Institute.

In 10 weeks, students will learn about the refrigeration cycle, temperature pressure, electrical systems and more.

Antwon Dabo said he has big goals beyond the program.

"It feels great ... hopefully I become a young business owner," Dabo said. "That's the plan — in four to five years, have my own vans."

When WCPO reported on the institute in December, the school was looking for students to join the program. Now, 11 students are on board.

"Just seeing all this stuff knowing I'll be able to work on all this and actually know what I am doing is just like exciting for me," said Mason Smith, a senior at New Richmond High School.

Jeremy O'Neal said this opportunity would not be possible without his faith and family support.

"I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ," said O'Neal.