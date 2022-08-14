Multiple shots fired in West End leaves 14-year-old with gunshot wound

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after multiple gunshots rang out in West End that left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The shooting occurred around 4:03 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the roadway near the intersection of Linn Street and Oliver Street, close to the Stanley Rowe Towers.

The victim was driven to an area hospital by others at the scene, according to police.

CPD District 1 is investigating and believe to have cameras that captured the shooting. Police said they have no suspect at this time.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.