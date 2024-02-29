3 in critical condition after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Two men and one woman were shot Thursday morning in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police say.

According to Captain Steve Saunders, the shooting happened a little after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Wells Street.

Saunders said they found the woman and one man shot near a car at the end of the street. He said they found the third victim later.

Police say all three victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and are in critical condition.

Saunders said they believe that the three victims are all connected.

Police told WCPO they are canvassing the area and trying to locate surveillance video.

Read More:

PD: 22-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for double shooting that killed 25-year-old in Evanston

Police identify man fatally shot in East Price Hill, suspect arrested

Man indicted for attempted murder, kidnapping after woman shot multiple times in Union Township