Police: 1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in East Price Hill Thursday night.
Cincinnati police said they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 7:30 p.m. reporting multiple rounds fired on Elberon Avenue. Police then received a call about a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot behind a home on Elberon Avenue. That man has died, police said.
Police said a suspect surrendered at the scene. Neither the victim nor the suspect's identity has been released at this time.
WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.
Watch Live:
WCPO 9 News Headlines