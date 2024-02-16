Watch Now
Police: 1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in East Price Hill Thursday night.

Cincinnati police said they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 7:30 p.m. reporting multiple rounds fired on Elberon Avenue. Police then received a call about a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot behind a home on Elberon Avenue. That man has died, police said.

Police said a suspect surrendered at the scene. Neither the victim nor the suspect's identity has been released at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

