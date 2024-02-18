PD: One in custody after woman shot multiple times in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One is in custody after a woman was shot multiple times Sunday morning, Union Township police said.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. authorities received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person who appeared to have a firearm, banging on a door in the 600 block of Redwood Court.

Responding officers spotted a nearby residence with the garage doors open and conducted a welfare check. Inside they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers began medical aid before the victim was transported to an area hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not yet identified the person in custody or announced any charges against that individual.

Detectives are currently investigating this shooting and ask anyone with information contact Union Township police at 513-752-1230.

Police said there are no ongoing threats to the community related to this investigation.