Multiple people hurt after shooting call at Hamilton FOP Lodge

At least two people transported to hospital
Rob Pieper
Hamilton officers investigate shooting
Posted at 12:05 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 00:38:49-04

HAMILTON, Oh. — According to officials, multiple people were found hurt late Saturday night after a shooting call at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 and Event Center in Hamilton.

At least two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers were investigating and and working the scene.

The facility, located at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way, can be rented out and was hosting an event Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

