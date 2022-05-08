Multiple people hurt after shooting call at Hamilton FOP Lodge

HAMILTON, Oh. — According to officials, multiple people were found hurt late Saturday night after a shooting call at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 and Event Center in Hamilton.

At least two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers were investigating and and working the scene.

The facility, located at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way, can be rented out and was hosting an event Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information is released.