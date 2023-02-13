Multiple cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township police are investigating after multiple cars were stolen from a Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership.

It happened at the Northgate location on the 8500 block of Colerain Avenue.

Investigators did not say how many cars were stolen. Investigators have not said if they know when the vehicles were stolen.

Colerain Township police PIO Jim Love would not say what types of cars were stolen but did say they were " nice cars." Love told WCPO that he thinks the suspects were possibly some kids looking for a joyride.

Police have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

