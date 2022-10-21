4 juveniles taken into custody after police pursuit of stolen car ends in Delhi crash

CINCINNATI — Four teens were taken into custody Friday after a brief police pursuit that led to a crash in Delhi, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The crash happened Friday afternoon after there was a car stolen from the Western Hills Target parking lot at 6150 Glenway Ave. From there, police were involved in a pursuit that led into Delhi where the stolen car crashed into a brick wall at the intersection of Anderson Ferry and Cleves Warsaw.

Here's another view from the crash:

Adam Singhoff The stolen car that four juveniles crashed into a brick wall in Delhi during a police pursuit.

Cunningham said four juveniles were taken into custody after the crash.

Police did not say if any people were injured or other cars were damaged during the incident.

It is also unclear how the four juveniles stole the car from the Target parking lot.

RELATED

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after early-morning Whitewater Township crash

Police: 22-year-old man shot and killed inside car in West Chester

Prosecution, jurors disappointed as quadruple murder trial of Gurpreet Singh ends in hung jury