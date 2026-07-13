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Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Clermont County's Monroe Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Monroe Twp. motorcycle crash
WCPO
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early-morning motorcycle crash that happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Lindale-Nicholsville Road and Laurel-Lindale Road in Monroe Township.
Monroe Twp. motorcycle crash
Posted

MONROE TWP., Ohio — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Monroe Township in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Lindale-Nicholsville Road and Laurel-Lindale Road.

State troopers say only one motorcycle was involved and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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