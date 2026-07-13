Covington community meeting today seeks input on Pike Street development that could include farmers market

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington community members will have a chance to weigh in Monday afternoon on a proposed Pike Street development that could become the new home of the city's farmers market.

The city is close to closing on the property near John G. Carlisle Elementary School. The development would include a building currently owned by the school district, as well as the school's front lawn space. Covington Independent Public Schools currently uses the building as extra office space.

The development is still in the early stages. Developers are considering apartments on the upper floors of the building and some sort of commercial space on the ground level.

John Sadosky, Covington's interim economic development director, said feedback from the meeting will help determine what goes into that first floor.

"We're thinking a local food grocery store, some sort of something food-related that would complement the farmers market, something that's going to fit in with the other uses here in this neighborhood, something that the community wants to see," Sadosky said.

Sadosky said the city is quarterbacking the deal. The nonprofit Center for Great Neighborhoods is the developer and potential future owner, and it is working with the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority on the project. Representatives from both organizations will be at the meeting.

Sadosky said attendees should come ready to engage.

"I would come prepared with some questions to have a conversation. There's going to be stations within the cafeteria with easels and visuals. There'll be comment cards that they can leave behind," Sadosky said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak one on one with developers and submit written comments. Nothing has been set in stone, and the meeting will help developers refine their plans.

The meeting runs from 4 to 6 p.m. inside John G. Carlisle Elementary School.