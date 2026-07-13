CPD: 1 shot in East Price Hill, police searching for suspect

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Price Hill Sunday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.