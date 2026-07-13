What's driving you crazy? | Overgrown grass raises visibility concerns for drivers

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati driver says overgrown grass beneath the Big Mac Bridge and Columbia Parkway created a dangerous blind spot during his daily commute.

The driver contacted WCPO’s “What’s Driving You Crazy?” after noticing tall grass and weeds blocking his view of oncoming traffic at a stop sign.

“Nothing like getting the adrenaline flowing each day on the way to work by almost dying,” the driver said.

The viewer shared photos taken before the area was mowed. He said the overgrown vegetation prevented him from seeing traffic approaching from the right until he was nearly in the intersection.

By the time we visited the location, the grass had been cut back, significantly improving visibility for drivers.

WCPO Overgrown grass

While the issue had already been addressed, it serves as a reminder that overgrown vegetation can become a safety hazard when it blocks sight lines at intersections.

WCPO reached out to determine which agency maintains the area and how frequently it is inspected, but it depends on several factors including location and jurisdiction.

WCPO AFTER - Mowing photo

If you notice overgrown grass or vegetation creating a visibility issue on city property, you can report it through Cincinnati’s 311 system. If you’re unsure which agency is responsible for maintaining a roadway, Cincy 311 can also help direct your concern to the appropriate department.

Have something that’s driving you crazy on your commute? Send your traffic concerns through social media or email KJ.Jacobs@wcpo.com.

