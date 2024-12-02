More Ohio Frisch's Big Boy locations facing possible eviction, including beloved Fairfax Mainliner

CINCINNATI — Another round of Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are facing eviction notices, and this round includes one of Frisch’s first locations. The Mainliner in Fairfax.

“Surprising, surreal, I mean hard to see such an iconic restaurant go down like that,” said Wendy Rosas, a Mainliner Frisch's customer.

Other customers were just as shocked.

“Shocked, sad, I mean it’s a big thing here in Cincinnati to see it going is strange,” said customer Steve Cole.

According to Frisch’s website, the Mainliner restaurant was Cincinnati’s first year-round drive-in named after the first tri-motor passenger airplane. To this day, a replica of that plane remains on the restaurant’s sign.

Some consider it an iconic staple in the community.

“Loss of a cultural touchstone of the city,” said Cole. “It’s been here longer than I’ve been here.”

Cole heard the Mainliner may be permanently closing, so he and his mom did the only thing they could think of.

“Me and my mom have always been really really big fans of the salad bar, so we came up here to give it at least a last hurrah,” said Cole.

The December 13th court date will also threaten Frisch’s Queensgate and Sharonville locations.

Two locations that are already closed are also facing evictions on the 13th, the Frisch’s West Price Hill and North College Hill restaurants.

These new evictions bring the total number of eviction lawsuits to over 20.

While some are surprised by the closures of the famous chain, others aren’t.

“Looking overall at the company, not surprising,” said Rosas. “It’s sad because it’s been a staple here since my mom worked there when I was young.”

The evictions of Frisch’s restaurants began in October after property owners claimed the chain was over $4 million dollars behind in rent.