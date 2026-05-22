Memorial Day water safety: What families need to know before hitting the water

CINCINNATI — Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for boating and swimming, and a local health official says safety should come first.

Dr. Stephen Feagins, medical director of the Hamilton County Public Health Department, recommends wearing life jackets on boats at all times, avoiding alcohol impairment, and protecting skin with sunscreen SPF 30 or higher.

When swimming, Feagins advises having a buddy — especially for those who are not strong swimmers — and wearing a life jacket at all times.

"Regardless, a current can take you away. So, definitely, definitely, wear your life jacket. The other thing is, just like we talk about driving a car without being impaired, don't drive a boat without being impaired," Feagins said.

Feagins also points out that more drowning incidents happen in pools than in lakes or rivers, which is one reason he says swim lessons are important for all ages.

WCPO A Hamilton County health official says life jackets, swim lessons, and sunscreen are key to staying safe on the water this Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest times of year for boating and swimming.

When it comes to young children, he cautions that floaties are not a substitute for a properly fitted life jacket.

"It's always a life jacket that is fitted for the young person. So, floaties are not life jackets. Floaties are not ways to keep you above water. Floaties are just something that are used by swim instructors in some cases to assist in young children learning to swim," Feagins said.

He also says it is important to wash hands after swimming to help prevent infections.

For parents still shopping for swimwear, aquatic safety organization Alive Solutions tested more than two dozen colors to determine which are most visible in the water. The group says neon colors and bright red are the most visible.

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