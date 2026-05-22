Police: Man arrested after shooting at another driver in Florence road rage incident

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has been arrested after police said he shot at another driver in Florence Friday morning.

Florence police said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Industrial Road for a reported road rage incident in the area. As they responded, police learned one of the parties was trying to shoot the other.

Police said the incident began near Turkeyfoot Road when one man got frustrated over another's driving. As the two drove west on Industrial Road, nearing the intersection with Dixie Highway, a driver reported that the other driver, 31-year-old Devin Holston, shot at him.

The driver was not injured during the incident. Holston was arrested on a wanton endangerment charge and taken to Boone County Jail.

Traffic in the area was impacted as officials investigated the scene, but the road has since been cleared.