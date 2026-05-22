Winton Woods basketball star invited to prestigious Pangos All-American Camp

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods 2027 guard Isaiah Mack-Russell has received an invitation to the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp May 31-June 2 in Las Vegas.

The Pangos All-American Camp is in its 24th year and is one of the top two exposure camps in the nation, along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Top 100 event.

Major media and scouts from ESPN, 247 Sports, Rivals, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Sports Illustrated and others regularly attend the event.

“It’s a huge invite as it is a chance to compete against the best in the country,” said Winton Woods boys basketball coach Mike Pilgrim.

Mack-Russell, the grandson of the late former NBA player and NCAA coach Louis Orr, helped to lead Winton Woods to a 22-3 record and a Division II regional final this past season.

A Division II first-team all-state selection, he has scholarship offers that include Virginia, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Arizona State, Xavier, Creighton and others. Pilgrim said additional scholarship offers are on the way, too.

Last year, 27 of the NBA’s 30 teams sent 56 scouts to evaluate prospects. The camp is NBA certified again this year and a similar turnout is expected.

NBA notable names like James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, John Wall, Jrue Holiday and DeMar Rozan are among 138 campus alums. This year’s NBA playoffs feature 78 players who are camp alums.

Players will participate in four games and receive individual development instruction. Guest speakers include TNT/ESPN analyst Kenny Smith, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla and former NBA player Earl Watson.

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