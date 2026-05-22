LIST: These pools and splash pads will be open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend

If you're looking to have fun in the water with your family over the long Memorial Day weekend, several pools and splash pads in the Cincinnati area will be open.
Here's a list of them ready to welcome your family over the three-day weekend:
Splash Pads:
- NEW THIS YEAR: Batavia Township Splash Pad - 1535 Clough Pike, Batavia, Ohio
- Wilder Splash Pad - 110 South St. Wilder, Ky.
- Beech Acres Splash Pad - 6910 Salem Road, Cincinnati
- West Chester Splash Park - 8545 Beckett Road, West Chester, Ohio
- Bill Cappel Sports Complex Splash Pad - 4305 Decoursey Ave., Covington, Ky.
- Woodland Mound - 8250 Old Kellogg Road, Cincinnati
- Walton Community Park - 35 Old Stephenson Mill Rd., Walton, Ky.
- Spraygrounds at Washington Park - 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati
Pools:
- Florence Aquatic Center - 8200 Ewing Blvd., Florence, Ky.
- Ziegler Park - 1322 Sycamore St., Cincinnati
- Randolph Park - 226 E. 8th St., Covington, Ky.
- Waterworks Pool - 2701 Harris Ave., Norwood, Ohio
- Sharonville Aquatic Center - 10990 Thornview Dr., Cincinnati
Pools at the Cincinnati Recreation Center will not open until June 6.
Kings Island's Soak City is also opening this weekend.