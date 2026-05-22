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LIST: These pools and splash pads will be open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend

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Fun in the sun and the water is a popular way for families to get out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.
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If you're looking to have fun in the water with your family over the long Memorial Day weekend, several pools and splash pads in the Cincinnati area will be open.

Here's a list of them ready to welcome your family over the three-day weekend:

Splash Pads:

  • NEW THIS YEAR: Batavia Township Splash Pad - 1535 Clough Pike, Batavia, Ohio
  • Wilder Splash Pad - 110 South St. Wilder, Ky.
  • Beech Acres Splash Pad - 6910 Salem Road, Cincinnati
  • West Chester Splash Park - 8545 Beckett Road, West Chester, Ohio
  • Bill Cappel Sports Complex Splash Pad - 4305 Decoursey Ave., Covington, Ky.
  • Woodland Mound - 8250 Old Kellogg Road, Cincinnati
  • Walton Community Park - 35 Old Stephenson Mill Rd., Walton, Ky.
  • Spraygrounds at Washington Park - 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Pools:

  • Florence Aquatic Center - 8200 Ewing Blvd., Florence, Ky.
  • Ziegler Park - 1322 Sycamore St., Cincinnati
  • Randolph Park - 226 E. 8th St., Covington, Ky.
  • Waterworks Pool - 2701 Harris Ave., Norwood, Ohio
  • Sharonville Aquatic Center - 10990 Thornview Dr., Cincinnati

Pools at the Cincinnati Recreation Center will not open until June 6.

Kings Island's Soak City is also opening this weekend.

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