FC Cincinnati sues Frisch's claiming the chain owes over $150K for sponsorship

CINCINNATI — Not long after several Frisch's Big Boy locations were forced to close amid evictions, FC Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain claiming it owes over $150,000 for an unpaid sponsorship contract.

According to a civil lawsuit filed on October 31 in Hamilton County, the two parties entered into a sponsorship agreement in December of 2023 and, since then, Frisch's has not paid a dime.

The sponsorship agreement dictated that Frisch's would pay FC Cincinnati $150,000 in five monthly installments, beginning on June 1, 2024, the lawsuit says. After that, the restaurant chain was supposed to pay $30,000 per installment on the first of every month after June, through October 1, according to the lawsuit.

Frisch's also agreed to pay $2,000 in FC Cincinnati Trade and an additional $4,500 for each MLS playoff game played at TQL Stadium, the lawsuit says.

The suit says when Frisch's didn't pay up in June, July, August or September, FC Cincinnati sent the restaurant business a demand letter, demanding they pay the full balance of $120,000 and the October bill for $30,000 by October 4.

Frisch's never responded to the letter and never made the owed payments, FC Cincinnati claims.

Then, on October 28, an MLS playoff game held at TQL Stadium meant Frisch's owed an additional $6,500 for its sponsorship agreement (the FC Cincinnati Trade amount, plus the playoff amount agreed on), according to the lawsuit.

"To date, Defendant has failed to make a single payment under the terms of the sponsor agreement," reads the lawsuit.

In total, the lawsuit says Frisch's owes FC Cincinnati $156,500 for the sponsorship.

The sponsorship agreement copy provided in the lawsuit says in exchange, Frisch's enjoyed right of first refusal for sponsoring signage at games, the ability to call itself "an official partner of FC Cincinnati,"and a one-minute-thirty-second-long ad on FC Cincinnati's weekly team show, which airs on WCPO, among other sponsorship opportunities.