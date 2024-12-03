Frisch's facing mounting lawsuits as vendors sue amid evictions | How did the popular burger joint get here?

CINCINNATI — In addition to another round of Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants facing eviction notices — including one of the first locations, the Mainliner in Fairfax — WCPO has learned Frisch's vendors are suing the company.

Schreiber Foods based in New Jersey claims the restaurant owes them $18,547.20 in unpaid invoices. Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea based in Florida also claims Frisch’s owes them in total $30,166.63 with interest.

Frisch’s financial troubles came into the spotlight in October when property owners claimed the chain was $4.5 million behind in rent. According to Hamilton County court documents, the real estate company NNN Reit first filed an eviction action against Frisch's in September over the company's failure to pay rent after initial default notices in February.

NNN said in an Oct. 10 request to reschedule the eviction hearing that it had served 27 three-day notices to leave and filed 14 eviction actions in multiple Southwest Ohio counties — with more on the way.

These financial issues led them to close down several locations in the Tri-State with more expected to be on the chopping block. The latest incoming closure is the Mainliner restaurant. According to Frisch’s website, the Mainliner restaurant was Cincinnati’s first year-round drive-in named after the first tri-motor passenger airplane. To this day, a replica of that plane remains on the restaurant’s sign.

Two locations that are already closed are also facing evictions on Dec. 13 — the Frisch’s West Price Hill and North College Hill restaurants. These new evictions bring the total number of eviction lawsuits to over 20. The Dec. 13 court date will also threaten Frisch’s Queensgate and Sharonville locations.