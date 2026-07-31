Man who said 'let's play Russian roulette' before fatally shooting woman sentenced to prison

CINCINNATI — A man who shot a woman in the chest during a card game, killing her, has been sentenced to prison, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said 23-year-old Omarion Horne pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the shooting, which happened last October.

Horne was sentenced to spend 10 to 14 1/2 years in prison.

The shooting happened on October 5. Police said they were called to Kings Run Court at around 10:45 p.m. that night, where they discovered 23-year-old Rachel Counts dead at the scene.

The next morning, officers arrested and charged Horne with her murder.

During Horne's arraignment, prosecutors said Counts, Horne and other friends were together at a home on Kings Run Court, playing cards, when Horne pulled a revolver out of one of his pockets.

Prosecutors said Horne removed all the bullets in the gun but one and said "let's play Russian roulette," while pointing the gun at his own head.

Horne then pointed the gun at Counts and pulled the trigger; the single bullet in the gun fired, hitting Counts in the chest and killing her, prosecutors said.

During the arraignment, Judge Alan Triggs gave Horne a high bond and said Horne had used the firearm as if it were a toy.

"It certainly isn't," said Triggs.

According to his defense attorney, Horne had no criminal record and no juvenile record before he shot and killed Counts.

"This tragic case is a heartbreaking reminder that firearms are never toys and should never be handled recklessly," said Prosecutor Connie Pillich in a press release. "What began as a gathering among friends ended with a young woman losing her life because someone treated a loaded gun like a game. There is no safe way to play with a firearm. We hope this conviction serves as a warning that reckless decisions with guns have devastating, irreversible consequences."