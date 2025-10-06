CPD: Man charged with murder after 23-year-old shot, killed in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Winton Hills late Sunday night.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to Kings Run Court at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found a woman who had been shot. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but police said the woman — identified as 23-year-old Rachel Counts — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next morning, CPD's Homicide Unit arrested and charged 23-year-old Omarion Horne with murder. Police did not say if Horne and Counts knew each other or had any relationship before the shooting occurred.

CPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.