Former death row inmate Elwood Jones sues Blue Ash, former police officers over wrongful murder conviction

CINCINNATI — Elwood Jones, the Cincinnati man who spent nearly three decades on Ohio's death row before his murder conviction was overturned, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Blue Ash and several former police officers.

The 44-page lawsuit alleges they fabricated evidence, suppressed exculpatory information and conducted a deeply flawed investigation that led to his wrongful conviction.

The lawsuit, filed July 24 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, names the City of Blue Ash and nine former Blue Ash police officers as defendants. It also names up to 20 unidentified officers and alleges investigators violated Jones' constitutional rights by withholding evidence, destroying or failing to preserve key evidence, manipulating witness identifications, fabricating evidence and maliciously prosecuting him.

Jones is seeking compensatory damages for nearly 30 years of wrongful imprisonment, punitive damages against the individual defendants, attorney fees and other relief.

The lawsuit stems from the September 1994 killing of Rhoda Nathan, who was beaten inside her room at the Embassy Suites hotel in Blue Ash. Jones, who worked at the hotel, was convicted of aggravated murder in 1996 and sentenced to death. He maintained his innocence for nearly three decades while surviving six scheduled execution dates.

The complaint alleges Blue Ash investigators developed "tunnel vision" less than two weeks after the killing, prematurely identifying Jones as their suspect while failing to adequately investigate other viable suspects.

The lawsuit claims that investigators mishandled evidence surrounding a pendant prosecutors described during trial as a unique piece of jewelry belonging to Nathan and presented as one of the strongest pieces of evidence linking Jones to the crime. The lawsuit alleges records later revealed inconsistencies about who found the pendant, how it was handled and whether it even belonged to Nathan.

The complaint also revives issues that became central during Jones' post-conviction proceedings, including evidence involving Hepatitis B.

Nathan tested positive for Hepatitis B, while Jones tested negative shortly after the killing and has never shown evidence of exposure, according to prosecutors. Jones' attorneys argued the undisclosed medical evidence undermined the state's theory that he suffered an infected hand wound after striking Nathan during the attack.

That evidence was among the issues later cited by a Hamilton County judge in granting Jones a new trial.

The lawsuit further alleges investigators failed to disclose witness statements identifying alternative suspects, ignored evidence that hotel master keys were widely available and withheld information that another man allegedly confessed to the killing and claimed he framed a Black man.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross initially granted Jones a new trial in December 2022 after finding police and prosecutors failed to disclose significant exculpatory evidence, including thousands of pages of investigative records and scientific evidence. Jones was released from prison on bond in January 2023, after spending 9,971 days behind bars.

In December 2025, Hamilton County prosecutors dismissed all charges against Jones with prejudice, preventing the case from being refiled.

The City of Blue Ash declined to comment on the allegations.

"Because legal matters are pending and the suit relates to an investigation and prosecution that occurred decades ago, the City cannot comment on the specifics," Communications Director Rachel Murray said in a statement. "The City will respond through the court process, as appropriate."

The federal lawsuit remains in its early stages, and the defendants have not yet filed responses in court.

Separately, Jones filed a lawsuit against the State of Ohio in January seeking to be declared a "wrongfully imprisoned individual" under Ohio law.

That case remains pending. If granted, the designation would allow Jones to pursue compensation from the state through the Ohio Court of Claims.

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