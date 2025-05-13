Man pleads guilty in 2023 fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Avondale in 2023 pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Court on Tuesday.

Miquan Barfield pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and failure to comply.

He received a sentence ranging from 28 to 33 and a half years in prison for his crimes.

Barfield was arrested in August 2023 in connection with the death of 34-year-old Nia Booker.

Booker was nine months pregnant when she was shot at the intersection of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues on August 5, 2023.

Her family reported that an argument had erupted outside her vehicle, during which Barfield opened fire.

At the time of the shooting, Booker's three children—ages 7, 8 and 9—were in the back seat. The 9-year-old was the one who called 911 for help, according to Booker's family.

RELATED | 'In the midst of tragedy, there's a lot of little miracles': Family remembers pregnant mother shot, killed

Booker was taken to the hospital, where she died.

None of her other children were injured.

"(Booker) told the youngest two to get down in the back — that could've saved their lives," Booker's cousin, Ryan Scott, previously told us.

Police arrested Barfield following a police chase that ended when he crashed his car into a fence near Paddock Road and Franklin Avenue in Bond Hill.

Twelve members of Booker's family attended the plea hearing to witness the proceedings.

RELATED | Dozens release balloons for pregnant mother shot, killed in Avondale