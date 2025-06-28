Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday proclaimed to be Craig McKee Day in honor of outgoing WCPO 9 anchor

Friday was proclaimed to be Craig McKee Day in Hamilton County to honor the impact that the outgoing WCPO 9 anchor made in this community.

The surprise proclamation was made just before Craig's last newscasts with WCPO on Friday.

Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus read the proclamation in the WCPO 9 newsroom, noting Craig's "valuable contributions" to the county.

Craig will be moving to anchor and report for our Scripps-affiliate KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

During his 10 years at WCPO 9, Craig has made a big impact with veterans in our community. His ‘Homefront’ segment has rightfully highlighted the stories and needs of our veterans, and his efforts have been pivotal in bringing attention to critical issues within the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission. Thanks to Craig’s reporting, valuable services have been restored, and he has dedicated countless hours connecting with veteran groups throughout the community.

Craig has covered all the major stories in the Tri-State over the last decade, from natural disasters to the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl. His presence will certainly be missed both on our screens and in our newsroom.

For Craig, this is the next stage in life, returning to his wife's home state, and will allow him to spend more time with his granddaughter.

His farewell message on the air Friday was one of gratitude - you can watch that in the video player below:

Craig McKee's farewell message to Cincinnati

Craig also posted a love letter to Cincinnati on his Facebook page when he announced he was leaving. You can read that below.

