Cincinnati police arrest man accused of murdering pregnant woman in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of killing a pregnant mother in Avondale Saturday night.

Cincinnati police said officers arrested Miquan Barfield Thursday in connection to the death of Nia Booker, a 34-year-old woman who was nine months pregnant when she was shot at the intersection of Rockdale and Harvey avenues.

Booker's family said they know there was some kind of argument outside her car, and a shooter opened fire on the vehicle. The family said her 7-, 8- and 9-year-old children were in the back seat at the time.

"(Booker) told the youngest two to get down in the back — that could've saved their lives," said Ryan Scott, Booker's cousin.

She was shot, but her family said none of the children were injured. Her 9-year-old child called 911. Booker was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said Booker's baby survived the shooting and was put in the ICU. Her family said Booker named the child before her death.

"Seeing the aftermath of it, it's a miracle things aren't worse," Scott said.

Police said their investigation into Booker's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

