Making Strides for Breast Cancer walk to take place at Yeatman's Cove

CINCINNATI — The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held on October 22, at Yeatman’s Cove in Downtown Cincinnati. Registration for this event is free and open at MakingStridesWalk.org/Cincinnati.

The walk will be offering a 5K run in addition to the Walk itself. The 5K run will require a $40 registration fee. Registration for the 5K is open at ACSMove.org/MakingStrides5K.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors and thrivers, funds lifesaving breast cancer research and is committed to advancing health equity through programs and services, believing that all people have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer – regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, supporters have raised nearly $1 billion nationwide. Last year, 7,500 walkers in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky helped to raise more than $400,000.

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Cincinnati or contact Melanie at 513-493-0840 or CincinnatiOHStrides@cancer.org