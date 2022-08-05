Tiana Henry

Senior Community Relationships Manager / Host and Executive Producer of "A New Day," airing every first Sunday at noon

Tiana Rollinson Henry is an Emmy Award-winning Senior Community Relationship Manager at WCPO 9, where she oversees corporate philanthropy initiatives and hosts the A New Day community affairs program. She also serves as Regional Director for the WCPO 9 Regional Spelling Bee.

Tiana leads WCPO 9's community initiatives focused on improving children's lives, including the Hope to Dream program that provides beds for children in need, FC Cincinnati Foundation collaboration to collect cleats for children in need, and WCPO 9's annual Toy Team 9 drive that collects over 10,000 toys with Walmart and 14 local nonprofits. She is involved with station initiatives including Shred Day, Madi's House, and veteran affairs with PWC. She also helps produce WCPO 9's Finding Solutions and Let's Talk community conversation series.

Her recognition includes the "Forty Under 40" Award from The Cincinnati Business Courier, Cincinnati Children's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, two Society of Professional Journalism awards, and an All-Ohio Excellence in Journalism Award for a show dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness. She received an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for Shining a Light and leading the station's community service.

She serves on multiple boards including Santa Maria Community Services and is a member of The Links, Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, the National Association of Black Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists.

A Cincinnati native, Tiana earned her B.A. in Mass Communications from Wright State University and holds a Master of Education from The American College of Education.

She enjoys mentoring the next generation of community leaders, and journalists. She also loves international travel with her husband and daughter and playing the harp.