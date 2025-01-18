'Makes you rethink if you’re gonna go out in public' | Colerain residents concerned after mid-day gun violence

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Thursday afternoon a deadly shooting took place near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Springdale Road in Colerain Township, which killed two men.

Colerain Township Police identified the men as brothers Willie Deshawn Robinson and Rashan Robinson, both 36 years old.

A third man was also shot and transported to UC Medical Center. Police say he was not an intended target of the shooting and that his name will not be released.

A search and investigation for the suspect is still ongoing.

Kayla Wasserman has lived in Colerain her whole life. She was in her car at the intersection light when the shooting happened and immediately called 911.

WCPO 9 received 911 calls from Thursday’s shooting, Wasserman told the 911 operator that she heard at least 10 shots fired. Multiple other 911 callers also said they heard 10 or more shots.

Wasserman told me a number of things were going through her head, but one in particular was when this was happening.

“Is this really happening in broad daylight at 1 p.m.,” said Wasserman. “It makes you rethink if you’re gonna go out in public, if you’re gonna go out to dinner, or if you’re just gonna stay home that night.”

And Wasserman isn’t the only one who’s scared of what could happen.

“It kinda scared me a little because I shop around here a lot, and like I don’t want shootings happening around me,” said Colerain resident Audrey Neal.

Residents said Colerain Township is normally a safe, family-centered township, but incidents like Thursday's is becoming more common.

“It seems like it’s getting worse, and more frequent and now it’s just broad daylight. You’re just at Walgreens shopping and something like that happens,” said Mindy Neal, a Colerain resident.

Residents say they don’t know what the solution to the gun violence is, but they hope the suspect from Thursday’s shooting is caught and things do get better.