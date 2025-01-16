Watch Now
Two dead, 1 critically wounded after shooting near businesses on Colerain Avenue

Rob Pieper
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people have been shot in Colerain Township and two of those people have died, according to a spokesperson for the township.

According to the spokesperson, there are two active scenes where police are investigating: Outside the Walgreens and the Popeyes, which are on either sides of Colerain Avenue.

Two people are dead and the third shooting victim has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the two people who died were near the Popeyes, while the person taken to the hospital was found at the Walgreens across the street.

Police have some parking lots and businesses near Colerain Avenue and Springdale Road closed off, though no roadways are closed. Police have asked people to avoid that intersection.

Police have not yet provided any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

