CINCINNATI — Millions of Americans have been impacted by nationwide IT outages over the past week, disrupting access to email, banking services and air travel.

The disruptions, reportedly tied to system updates, have raised concerns about how much people rely on technology. But local cybersecurity experts say there's no reason to panic.

Ronald Frasetto, who previously worked in banking, said he's experienced similar disruptions during system upgrades.

"Every time we did an upgrade, we had problems," Frasetto said, recalling instances when banks had to temporarily close while systems were restored.

Dr. Hazem Said, director and professor at the University of Cincinnati's School of Information Technology, said today's technology systems are highly interconnected, meaning one problem can quickly impact multiple organizations.

"It makes our life easier, but when a failure happens, it can easily cascade as well," Said said.

Northern Kentucky University's director of computing and analytics, Traian Marius Truta, says people should not assume the outages mean their personal information has been compromised.

"It's just a temporary problem, and we don't have any reason to believe this is a loss of privacy, which means people hacked our data, or worse, a loss of integrity, which means people destroyed or modified the data," he said.

Even when outages are temporary, experts recommend taking a few precautions to make sure you're not caught off guard if digital services become unavailable.

Some recommendations include:

