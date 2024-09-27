Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Impacts of Helene on the Tri-State

bethel outage.JPG
WCPO
bethel outage.JPG
Posted
and last updated

Hurricane Helene has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, but the weather impacts the system is having on the Tri-State have caused events to cancel, attractions to close and power outages.

The region is under a High Wind Warning until 10 p.m. as wind gusts from Helene are capable of hitting 60 mph.

Here's a look at the impact so far in the Tri-State:

We'll post live updates of anything else in the Tri-State below:

3 p.m. — The number of outages in the area has increased to around 31,000 — with the majority of outages in our eastern counties like Clermont, Adams and Brown and portions of Northern Kentucky.

In Kenton County, Ryland Heights is seeing a lot of outages. Our crews found trees down on Decoursey Pike.

trees down decoursey pike ryland heights

2:18 p.m. — Large trees were reported down in Mount Orab and Columbia Tusculum

Tree down on Mount Orab home's driveway
A tree down on Mount Orab home's driveway
Tree down in Columbia Tusculum
Tree down in Columbia Tusculum

2:15 p.m. — More than 16,000 power outages have been reported, the majority of which are in the eastern portions of the Tri-State.

outages.JPG

2:05 p.m. — The National Weather Service clocked a wind gust at 54 mpg at CVG

1:22 p.m. — Power is out in Bethel, where just about every business along State Route 125 is dark.

11:45 a.m. — A tree fell on a home in Monroe Township. No injuries were reported.

Here's what you can expect with the forecast the rest of the day.

