LIVE UPDATES: Impacts of Helene on the Tri-State

Hurricane Helene has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, but the weather impacts the system is having on the Tri-State have caused events to cancel, attractions to close and power outages.

The region is under a High Wind Warning until 10 p.m. as wind gusts from Helene are capable of hitting 60 mph.

Here's a look at the impact so far in the Tri-State:



We'll post live updates of anything else in the Tri-State below:

3 p.m. — The number of outages in the area has increased to around 31,000 — with the majority of outages in our eastern counties like Clermont, Adams and Brown and portions of Northern Kentucky.

In Kenton County, Ryland Heights is seeing a lot of outages. Our crews found trees down on Decoursey Pike.

2:18 p.m. — Large trees were reported down in Mount Orab and Columbia Tusculum

Eric Gibson A tree down on Mount Orab home's driveway

Kasandra Brown Tree down in Columbia Tusculum



2:15 p.m. — More than 16,000 power outages have been reported, the majority of which are in the eastern portions of the Tri-State.

2:05 p.m. — The National Weather Service clocked a wind gust at 54 mpg at CVG

[2:04 PM] 54 MPH wind gust at KCVG. #cincywx — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 27, 2024

1:22 p.m. — Power is out in Bethel, where just about every business along State Route 125 is dark.

11:45 a.m. — A tree fell on a home in Monroe Township. No injuries were reported.

Here's what you can expect with the forecast the rest of the day.

The heaviest and steadiest rainfall is moving into the Tri-State right now and winds are going to ramp up even more. Expect the worst in the Cincy metro by 2:30p and it will last for a few hours #WCPO pic.twitter.com/4wvivl4eIg — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) September 27, 2024