Thousands of power outages reported across the Tri-State as high winds roll through in the remnants of Helene

More than 30,000 residents are without power across the Tri-State as the remnants of Hurricane Helene roll through the area.

The outages come as the region is under a High Wind Warning until 10 p.m., with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour amid a soaking rain.

The majority of the outages were located in the eastern portion of our region in counties like Clermont, Adams and Brown as well as large chunks of Northern Kentucky.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue to spread across the Tri-State and impact us through at least 6 p.m. It still looks like the rain shield should break for this evening, giving us drier conditions for Friday night football games, but those fields will be soaking wet.

One power line in Bethel was creating issues for most of the businesses along State Route 125 in the area.

We'll update this story with more as we learn about additional power outages in the area.