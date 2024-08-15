New location, new bag and wagon rule for this year's Kroger Wellness Festival

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's unique, star-studded, freebie-filled Kroger Wellness Festival returns this year with free concerts, a new location and a new rule for how you can carry all your free swag.

The festival will be held September 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year, however, it will move to Fifth Street downtown.

This year, the festival will feature more than 200 different experiences, including fitness activities, cooking demos, panel discussions, workshops and live music across six different stages.

That Friday, Third Eye Blind will take to one of those stages for the first, free headliner performance of the festival; Jason Derulo will take up the mantle of headliner for Saturday night.

In addition to the musical acts, plenty of other stars will be around.

Three-time MVP and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez, Food Network star and award-winning chef Maneet Chauhan and New York Times bestselling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen are also among the list of celebrities who will make an appearance. According to organizers, the full schedule of events and stars to be featured will be released later this month.

"We're excited to bring the Kroger Wellness Festival to a larger location with two full days of free, interactive health-centered programs that focus on fitness, mindfulness and overall wellness," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, in a press release. "This festival is another opportunity for the community to access resources that encourage healthy eating and living in a family-friendly atmosphere."

Another change coming to the festival this year may be less popular among attendees.

Organizers announced that, to assist with safety and security efforts, attendees will not be able to bring carts, wagons, suitcases, strollers without children, duffle bags, oversized backpacks, roller bags or wheeled carriers of any kind at the festival this year.