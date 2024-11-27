LIVE: ODOT officials providing a clearer timeline to repairs on Big Mac Bridge

CINCINNATI — Ohio Department of Transportation officials are providing a clearer timeline for when demolition and repairs on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, or Big Mac Bridge, can be completed, nearly one month after a fire shut down all southbound lanes on the bridge.

ODOT update on Big Mac Bridge repairs

On Friday, Nov. 1, at around 3:30 a.m., the 1,000 Hands Playground in Sawyer Point Park caught on fire, causing part of the bridge to burn. Days later, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a state of emergency "due to the dangerous conditions and damages."

The Cincinnati Fire Department still hasn't announced a cause for the fire; fire officials have told WCPO their investigation remains ongoing.

In an update Monday afternoon, ODOT said crews began installing the second round of shoring towers, which are needed to support the bridge before any demolition can begin. The towers should be up before Thanksgiving, with demolition starting Friday.

"As mentioned the day of the fire, the section of southbound I-471 that suffered the most significant damage will need to be removed and replaced," ODOT said in its release. "Close-up inspections on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, found even more damage to the deck, bearings and girders than the initial inspections revealed."

ODOT said engineers have been designing custom demolition plans for each piece — from the concrete deck to the girders — to make sure crews and residents are safe.

During the Monday update, ODOT said the timeline for repairs would depend on the availability of steel.

"These are going to be custom-made. It's not off-the-shelf where we can just order parts from a catalog, so to speak," ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller told WCPO last week. "There are some unique components with the hinge joint underneath the bridge. These are things that people don't see when they're traveling."

To address traffic needs, a lane closure on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge was removed last week to better ease congestion. Kentucky transportation officials have also adjusted signal timing at certain Newport and Covington traffic lights during weekday rush hour to help those traveling through the area due to the closure.