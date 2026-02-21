'Left her out there' | Family of injured woman speaks on congressional candidate's alleged hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — A U.S. Congressional candidate is facing charges after prosecutors say he struck a woman with his car and fled the scene in December, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

John Hancock, running as a Libertarian candidate to replace Rep. Greg Landsman, allegedly hit Adrienne Fant near the intersection of Groesbeck Road and Hamilton Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents.

Larry Rowland Jr., Fant's brother, said he was dropping his kids off at school when he started receiving frantic texts and calls from family members telling him to come to the hospital immediately.

"All my family was in there, and it was like your sister just got (run) over," Rowland told us. "Somebody ran her over and kept going. Left her out there for dead. And she was in [the] ICU ... I couldn't believe it."

The family told us they didn't learn any information about the identity of the alleged driver until Jan. 16, more than a month after the crash, when they received word that Hancock had been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury.

"So he was out, you know, carrying on with his everyday normal life, while my sister was laying up in ICU fighting for her life," Rowland said.

When Rowland went to the courthouse expecting to see Hancock in custody, he learned the candidate had already been released on his own recognizance (OR).

"I almost passed out when I heard that," Rowland said. "How is this man out on an OR bond after he ran her over and left her there? That's the first sign of a flight risk — he didn't even stick around for what he did."

Court documents show officers tracked Hancock to his workplace, where they found his vehicle with extensive damage consistent with the accident. Prosecutors also allege Hancock contacted his insurance company on his way to work after the crash, falsely claiming he had hit a tree at a different location.

"He lied every step of the way," Rowland said. "He told the insurance company he wrecked into a tree."

WATCH: Brother shares details about the start of the investigation prior to charges going public

After Congressional candidate's alleged hit-and-run, family of injured woman speaks out

The alleged cover-up has left Rowland struggling to comprehend how someone seeking public office could commit such acts.

"When I heard that, I was just baffled again, because I couldn't believe that a potential candidate for Congress did this — a leader for the people," Rowland said. "You wouldn't expect something like this out of a politician or a community leader or someone who's supposed to be for the people."

Fant has undergone three separate brain surgeries since the crash, Rowland said, with her most recent procedure occurring just days ago.

Rowland told us about the emotional toll of watching her fight for her life.

"Just when you think she's going to pull out of it and be okay, something else happens," Rowland said. "Man, to see my sister like that ... it's just terrible to see something like that happen to your loved one."

Rowland said that when his mother saw photos of the alleged damaged vehicle, she broke down in tears. The family has maintained a constant presence at the hospital.

"We just keep her in our prayers and try to stay by her side," Rowland said. "My family's just been there, 24/7 nonstop."

Rowland described his sister as someone who "wouldn't harm a fly" and "would never deserve nothing like this." He said the incident has forever changed their family's life.

"This is a lifelong journey we on right now," Rowland said. "Our life has been changed forever."

Jay wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

Despite their pain, Rowland said his family chooses forgiveness while still seeking accountability.

"My family's always taught me to be forgiving," Rowland said. "So you know in my heart, you know my family, we forgive whoever did it. But someone did it, and someone needs to be held accountable for this."

The family has established a GoFundMe to help with Fant's care needs.

"We just ask that the community stand with us," Rowland said. "Help support her, you know, at least see that she gets justice behind this act."

Rowland said his message for Hancock is this: "He's committed an act that you couldn't imagine a person in his position could even do. How could we trust a person like that to lead us? I just hope he just realize what he did. He could've helped her, but he didn't."