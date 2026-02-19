Cincinnati man running for Congress faces felony charge, accused of hitting pedestrian and fleeing scene

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man running for Congress now faces a felony charge after prosecutors said he failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle.

Court documents show John D. Hancock was indicted for failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony, after he allegedly hit a woman, did not notify police and left the scene on Dec. 3, 2025.

Prosecutors said video shows Hancock hitting a pedestrian, who "suffered traumatic injuries," before leaving the scene. Court documents show officers tracked Hancock's vehicle to his workplace, where they found the car with extensive damage.

Officials said they also discovered the 31-year-old had lied to his insurance company, filing a claim for hitting a tree.

Court records show the state has provided notice that Hancock could face a homicide charge if the person he hit later dies as a result of her injuries.

Hancock is currently running as a libertarian in the May primary for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, a seat held by Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman since 2023.