Landsman defends stock trading allegations and Conroy pushes back on attack ads in candidate interview

In a one-on-one interview, Greg Landsman addressed stock trading allegations while Eric Conroy rejected claims that he would not bring change to Washington.

In recent ads, Greg Landsman faced allegations that he traded stocks on insider information and violated disclosure laws. He said he voluntarily sold his holdings and believes no member of Congress should be trading individual stocks.

"Yes, I sold my stocks. I'm one of only a few members of Congress that sold their stocks. Like I put my money where my mouth is. I don't think any member of Congress should be trading stocks," Landsman said.

When pressed on whether he should have divested sooner, Landsman acknowledged the timing but pointed to paperwork as a complicating factor.

"Yeah, I mean, sure, I could have done it before, but I, before I got into Congress, he knows it's a paperwork issue. I sold all my stocks, which makes it very hard for them to make this claim because I don't have any individual stocks anymore," Landsman said.

Eric Conroy was also the target of an attack ad, which claimed he would not bring change to Washington because he is "their guy." Conroy rejected that characterization.

"No, thats not true. Uh, I would be. Running this race regardless of, you know, who was president or who was in power or whoever. For me, the district is first and foremost, first and foremost above anything," Conroy said.

When asked to identify a problem he could solve for the district, Conroy pointed to crime — an issue he said he sees firsthand as a downtown resident.

"I think there's a few. I think firstly crime. We're sitting here in OTR in downtown. I'm a proud downtown resident myself. I see the issues every day, and I think we really need to make sure that our law enforcement is staffed, funded. And train appropriately, appropriately to get that done, and I think really that's the first step," Conroy said.

Landsman zeroed in on healthcare as his top priority, saying hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have already lost coverage and more are at risk.

"I mean, you've got about 200,000 people in Ohio who've lost healthcare because of the ACA subsidies. You've got another 500,000 Ohioans that are going to lose their healthcare because of the Medicaid cuts. We have to reverse those cuts. It's really important," Landsman said.