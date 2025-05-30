Kings Island shakeup: GM retires, new park manager, employee layoffs

MASON, Ohio — Nearly one year after the merger of theme park operators Six Flags and Cedar Fair, we are starting to see major changes at the 42 parks throughout the chain.

Among them is a changing of the guard and staffing cutbacks at Mason's Kings Island.

Six Flags has confirmed that Mike Koontz, Vice President and General Manager of Kings Island for the past 9 years, will be retiring on June 1.

Koontz is most remembered by park fans for announcing the giga coaster Orion in 2019, after months of speculation and reporting by WCPO.

His departure comes as the chain eliminates the role of General Manager at its parks, according to a report in the Sandusky, Ohio Register by former Kings Island spokesman Don Helbig and a report in the Orange County, CA Register.

The General Manager at sister park Cedar Point in Sandusky retired at the start of this year.

WCPO Mike Koontz, Kings Island General Manager, announces Orion giga coaster in 2019

New Kings Island manager named

However, this does not mean that the parks will no longer have on-site managers.

Kristin Fitzgerald, Regional Director of Public Relations for Six Flags, tells WCPO that Tony Carovillano will be taking the reins at Kings Island in the new role of Park Manager.

"Tony began as a ride operator at Kings Island in 1985," Fitzgerald said. "He has held leadership positions at Carowinds and Worlds of Fun prior to returning to Kings Island in 2022. Tony will be responsible for operations and focused on the guest experience – delivering a fun, safe and memorable day for all of our guests."

This all comes as Six Flags lays off several hundred full-time employees across the chain, moving to a more regional management approach.

Fitzgerald told WCPO "As noted in the company’s quarterly earnings call with investors on May 8, Six Flags is in the process of reducing its full-time headcount across the company by just over 10%. This decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of our evolving business needs."

Six Flags will not confirm how many employees have been laid off at Kings Island, but the park's Director of Communications Chad Showalter announced on social media last week that he was being let go as part of the cuts.

The KI Central Forum reports a number of other positions in marketing and design have also been eliminated.

Earlier this year, Kings Island posted that its 2025 season will be slightly shorter than in recent years, with full-time operations ending on Sunday August 17th, and Friday to Sunday operations from then until Labor Day.

Watch as Kings Island General Manager Mike Koontz announces the arrival of the giga coaster Orion in 2019:

Kings Island Orion giga coaster announcement in 2019