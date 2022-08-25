Watch Now
Human remains found near Xavier University's campus

CINCINNATI — Human remains were found just outside of Xavier University's campus in Avondale, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

According to the coroner's office, the remains were found Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Dana Avenue.

There is currently construction work on what looks like a bike path happening in the area near where the bones were discovered.

Dana Avenue Human Remains 2
Construction work near the location where human remains were found on Dana Avenue.

The remains have not been identified and it is unknown how long the remains have been there.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available.

