Mother and son sentenced in connection with man's murder in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky — 39-year-old Amanda Turner was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

She's the mother responsible for driving her kids to a fight on Archer Court that turned deadly when 23-year-old Seth Burns was shot and killed in August 2023.

"I don't know what kind of mother takes their kids to go shoot someone else's child it makes no sense to me," said Barbie Burns, Seth Burns' mother.

Burns' parents, Barbie and Greg Burns said it's been a tough year without Seth.

Amanda Turner was sentenced to 5 years for count 1 of murder, 5 years for count 2 of riot 1st degree, 5 years for count 3 for unlawful transaction with a minor and 2 1/2 years for count 4 of unlawfully providing a minor with a handgun.

She is eligible for parole in four years.

In July, Jackie Turner was sentenced to 30 years in prison for pulling the trigger that killed Seth.

Today Amanda Turner's other son, Xxavion Turner was convicted on two counts of tampering with evidence for a total of 4 years.

The Burns are not pleased with the sentence Amanda and Xxavion received.

"Honestly I would've liked to see Amanda get the same amount of time as Jackie and I would've liked to see Xxavion get the same amount as Jackie," said Barbie.

The Burns told WCPO they felt like justice really wasn't served in Monday's sentencing.

"In this case, the jury found Seth Burns was a participant in the rioting by getting off the car and trying to fight the turners that he had joined the riot and that allowed them to find the way that they did," said Casey Burns, First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney at the Kenton County Justice Center.

Greg Burns will never forget the day his son was taken away from him.

"All over nothing," said Burns "It's over a girl fight, the girls didn't even fight they ran and shot my kid."

He said it's even worse since he knows the Turner's father.

"I want to feel anger towards you but I can't you didn't do anything the kids did," said Greg Burns.