Police arrest four more people in connection with man's murder in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Police have arrested four more people in connection with the murder of a man in Independence, Ky., bringing the total arrests in the case to six.

On August 25, police were called to Archer Court just before 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they got there, they found 23-year-old Seth Burns wounded by a gunshot.

Burns was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injury. One day after the shooting, police announced they'd arrested and charged a 17-year-old and 20-year-old Xxavion Turner in the homicide.

Now, Independence Police said they have arrested four more people connected to Burns' murder.

Amanda Turner, 38, has been arrested and charged with rioting, complicity to commit murder and unlawful transaction with a minor. Lakera Hughes, 19, Emma Ryan, 19, and Keavier Turner, 22, have all been charged with rioting and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Xxavion Turner was already housed in the Kenton County jail, charged with complicity to murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree and tampering with evidence.

The 17-year-old charged also faces murder charges. His identity will not be released unless he's tried as an adult in court.

Police said previously they believe the 17-year-old is the person who fired shots at Burns, killing him. Police said they believed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people; Burns' family said they believe he died protecting others that day.

"He didn't even know them. He had no idea who they are, but he was trying to protect somebody and I'm very, very proud of him for doing so. It just cost him his life," said Barbie Burns, Seth's mom. "He was protecting his girlfriend and her friend."