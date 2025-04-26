'Just seeing her face makes me happy' | Latonia Elementary School mourns beloved staff member

COVINGTON, Ky. — A local elementary school is mourning the loss of a staff member who passed away suddenly earlier this week.

Mary Moses, a cafeteria cashier who worked in the Covington Independent School District for nearly seven years, was affectionately known as "Granny" by students who looked forward to seeing her smiling face in the lunch line daily.

"A great smile, one of a kind laugh, and you knew once you got to the end of that serving line, you were going to get a hug," said Betty Edmondson, custodial supervisor and cousin of Moses.

Principal Maranda Meyer described Moses as someone whose love for the students was exceptional.

"If you ever met Mrs. Mary, she was just a very kind soul," Meyer said. "She was always smiling, trying to give kids hugs if they wanted one, just tried to make sure they had a great day every day. Students brought a lot of joy to her life and she shared that joy right back with them."

Moses was known for remembering every student's birthday. After her passing Monday, staff discovered she had birthday gifts waiting in her desk for students.

"It was a perfect little gift for us to find from her because it really shows how she was always thinking of our students," said Meyer.

Latonia Elementary School remembers a beloved cafeteria worker who spread kindness daily:

Students memorialize cafeteria worker who brought them joy each day

Last year, Moses gave every student a crown, sash and treat on their birthdays, demonstrating her dedication to making children feel special. Students have been deeply affected by her loss.

"She made me happy by trusting her and giving me hugs," second grader Calvin Dieters told us.

Another student expressed how seeing Moses was a highlight of their day.

"It's almost like the best time of lunch, just seeing her face makes me happy," said Danilynn Lindsay, another second grader.

The school community is preparing for Moses' funeral on Saturday. Students have created a memorial board sharing what they'll miss about her.

"You'll see a lot of notes about how kind she was, how she was always smiling, spreading joy in the day," Meyer said.

De'Jah Gross

One student left a heartfelt message: "If you're hearing this, Mrs. Mary's family, sorry about your loss."

"If she were in the kitchen and not at the register, the kids would ask me, Can you please get Mrs. Mary for me?" cafeteria supervisor Tanya House said. "They wanted their daily hug from her. She touched many lives here and will forever hold a place in our hearts."

Latonia Elementary is also looking to plant a tree in honor of Moses' life. Her funeral arrangements can be found here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.