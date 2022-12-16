Man in custody after woman found dead in Independence apartment

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — One man is in custody after police said they found his girlfriend dead inside her apartment in Independence.

Police said officers conducted a welfare check Thursday on a woman who had not been at work in multiple days. When they arrived, the woman's boyfriend opened the door and officers found the woman dead.

The boyfriend admitted to killing her, police said. He was taken into custody and will be charged with homicide.

Police said next of kin has not been identified so names have not yet been released.

READ MORE

Principal: Increased police presence at Simon Kenton High School after online school shooting rumor

17-year-old student killed after falling out of vehicle in Independence

Mom remembers Simon Kenton senior whose life — and death — has been dedicated to service