Mom remembers Simon Kenton senior whose life — and death — has been dedicated to service

INDEPENDENCE — Wednesday would have been 17-year-old Reuben Hinsdale's first day of senior year at Simon Kenton High School. Instead, his siblings and classmates will have support resources available as they process his unexpected death.

"We sat there and picked out funeral arrangements instead of graduation announcements yesterday, so it's just a lot to swallow," his mother Vanessa Hinsdale said.

Hinsdale loved archery — he was on a team that placed fourth in Kentucky last school year. He started using a bow while hunting with his dad, then got his mom involved in coaching years ago.

"He loved his team, he loved the competitiveness of it and also the individuality of it," she said.

Vanessa Hinsdale Reuben Hinsdale was on an archery team that placed fourth in Kentucky in the 2021-2022 school year. Provided.

Hinsdale was also a cadet with Kenton County Junior ROTC, which meant he took classes at Scott High School, too. He planned to enter the military after graduation.

"He has always been God, country, and the service," his mom said. "We have a long family history on both sides that have served so it's just kind of second nature almost."

Hinsdale died in what Independence police are calling an "incident with a motor vehicle," saying he somehow fell from one on Independence Station Road on Saturday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police said they believed the vehicle was going the speed limit and there hadn't been any recklessness at the time.

His mom, Vanessa, said her son was an organ donor — a process she called "very emotional, but we know that the benefit that's going to come out of it is what we're holding onto right now."

In a way, Hinsdale is continuing his dedication to service even after his death.

Vanessa Hinsdale 17-year-old Reuben Hinsdale is survived by three siblings and a young step-brother. Provided.

His family, including two siblings and a stepbrother, are still coming to terms with it. Missing milestones like the first day of school, and smaller daily traditions.

"Every conversation, every day, every time I saw him — 'I love you, Mom,'" his mom said. "I think he brought all the life in the house. His friends hung out here all the time. The track marks in my yard are from teenage boys parking their cars wherever. I think I'm going to miss all of that."

A fundraiser for Hinsdale's medical and burial expenses was created Sunday by family member Megan Etheridge and has already raised more than $22,000.