Independence City Council gives final green light to controversial Hartland condo project

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Independence City Council has given the final green light to a controversial condo project in the Hartland neighborhood.

The project will build 110 new condominium units off Madison Pike.

The proposed development required a zoning modification, which the Independence City Council approved Monday.

Council members approved the change 5 to 1 after months of pushback from many residents who voiced concerns about traffic and overcrowding.

“I think Independence has a ton of space that condos could go in,” resident Maggie Painter said. “Why do they have to put it right there on the main road?”

Painter’s daughter attends school on Madison Pike, which runs one lane in each direction where the development will be built.

“That area is already super congested,” she said.

Painter also voiced concern about what growth will mean for the potential for overcrowding in Independence’s schools.

“I don't think growth in Independence is a bad idea,” she said. “I think it's a great idea. However, I think we need to look at different locations to expand our housing opportunities for everybody.”

Several residents protested the original plan with signs in their yards.

Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman said the developer modified the proposal after the Kenton County Planning Commission initially struck it down.

The developer agreed to drop the number of condo units to 110 and agreed to add a retaining wall to better separate the development from existing homes.

“It's right in their backyard,” Reinersman said. “They've had woods in their backyard for as long as anybody can remember.”

The commission ultimately approved the amended proposal.

Reinersman said traffic studies have shown increased traffic won’t cause a major impact, adding 57 during the morning rush (6-10 a.m.) and 68 cars during afternoon rush hour (2-7 p.m.).

He said he doesn't expect many children to be moving into the development. Even if they do, he noted that increased property taxes will help fund more resources at local schools.

He also noted that even without zoning change approvals, current zoning laws would have allowed a developer to build dozens of multi-family units already on the same land.

“These are going to be owned,” he said. “They will have an HOA, a professionally managed HOA, that's going to take care of that property.”

Reinersman said he expects developers will move quickly on construction.