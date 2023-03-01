Independence barbershop damaged in early-morning fire

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A barbershop in downtown Independence was damaged in an early-morning fire.

The call came in around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, crews said. When they arrived at the business on Madison Pike, they were met with heavy flames coming out of the roof.

The fire is out but the intersection of Madison Pike and McCullum Pike will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to make sure that the flames do not spark back up again. The roadway could be closed throughout the morning rush so if you take this section of the road, you will need to plan for a different way into work.

One firefighter suffered a minor foot injury. No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators have not said if they know what sparked the fire.

