Erlanger police: 74-year-old woman dead after she was assaulted by family member

ERLANGER, Ky. — A 74-year-old woman is dead after Erlanger police said she was assaulted by a family member Tuesday afternoon.

Police said crews responded to the 100 block of Ridgewood Drive at around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Wyatt Testerman outside the home. Cheri Oliver, 74, was found inside the home with what officials described as life-threatening injuries.

Oliver was taken to UC Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Testerman was immediately taken into custody. He is charged with murder and is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

While police did not say how the two were related, they stated in a press release the incident was a "dispute between family members."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Erlanger police through Kenton County dispatch at 859-356-3191.