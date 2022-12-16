Erlanger neighborhood frustrated over power outages, damage caused by semi trucks

ERLANGER, Ky. — The City of Erlanger's Cherry Tree Semi Truck Issues Task Force held its second meeting Thursday, working to find solutions to stop power outages and damage caused by semi-trucks.

Semis aren't supposed to drive on Sycamore Tree Lane, but it's right next to the Erlanger Commerce Center where the trucks are headed. Plus, map apps are leading drivers right through the neighborhood Sycamore Tree Lane leads to.

It's a neighborhood Julie Estep has called home for 20 years.

"I know everyone on my street in this subdivision and it's really been really nice to have a family here," she said.

They've been dealing with damage and power outages caused by semis driving through.

"Our neighborhood is a lot of little streets that are connected, lots of little turns, and the semis can't make the turns," said Diane King, another resident of the neighborhood.

The neighborhood has been left in the dark more than once.

"We were without power in the middle of February and it was about an eight-hour repair," Estep said.

During the task force meeting Thursday, officials shared that Kenton County Dispatch has logged just 10 calls about the problem this year. That's down from 23 last year. But this doesn't show the whole picture.

Part of the neighborhood is in Erlanger, part is in Boone County and officials don't know how many calls have been made to Boone County to report issues.

The task force is working to find ways to collaborate with Boone County on reducing the number of semis driving through the Cherry Hill subdivision.

Erlanger has already added more signs and is asking the Commerce Center Businesses for help.

The task force will hold another meeting in two months to revisit what's working and what can still be done.